Chance to vote for your county councillor and new Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire in May elections

You have the chance to vote for your county councillor and new Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire at the upcoming election.

On Thursday, May 1, Lincolnshire residents will have the chance to elect their county councillors.

This is done every four years and there are elections for all 70 councillors – each one representing a different area of Lincolnshire.

County councillors speak up for the people who live in their division, and provide a vital link between their community and the council. As well as being an advocate for local residents and signposting them to the right support and advice, they keep people informed about the council issues that affect them.

Councillors will often take queries from people in their area and raise them with council staff on their behalf. This could be about fixing a footpath, support for an elderly relative, finding out about services for families, or raising a query with Trading Standards.

Many councillors also take roles on the council’s committees where they help scrutinise the work of Lincolnshire County Council and other agencies, and help set the policy and vision for the area.

And for the first time, residents across Greater Lincolnshire (including North and North East Lincolnshire) will also be able to vote for a Mayor.

The Mayor will be an important role that will head up the new Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA). This is a new ‘Strategic Authority’ which will be in charge of funding and decision-making for services that were previously managed by central government.

This includes the adult education budget for Greater Lincolnshire and investment to help grow the economy. The government has announced that every area of the country is expected to have a Strategic Authority in the coming years, as part of devolution – the process of moving powers away from Westminster to local areas.

Prior to the elections you will receive a polling card through the post which will tell you where to vote. You do not need to take your poll card with you to vote in person, but you must take a valid ID.

On April 3, a list of candidates standing in both elections will be published; April 11, is the last day to register to vote if you are not already registered and on May 1, polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm for you to vote.