Chance to win membership at Woodhall Spa gym

Visitors to Jubilee Park’s open weekend could be in with the chance of winning a year’s membership to the state of the art fitness suite.

There is the chance to win membership to the state of the art fitness suite. Image: Jubilee Park

Open from 10am to 2pm on this Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, there’s the opportunity to sample some of the many popular exercise classes included in the membership package, as well as talk to staff about personal fitness goals, personal training programmes and any conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, where exercise can help improve long term health .

Lead Fitness Adviser Dave Anderson said: “It’s a great way to keep up fitness throughout the autumn and winter, whether it’s just to keep muscles supple or maintain a more ambitious high octane fitness programme.”

Jubilee Park is a community run charity with no public funding.

The new Fitness Suite supports the facility and helps ensure its long term future. Membership includes use of the 33m heated outdoor pool in season, all fitness classes, use of the gym, which is fitted with Olympic grade equipment, and advice from a team of highly qualified fitness instructors .

As a totally inclusive local venue, it welcomes members of all ages and fitness levels, from 18 to 80, with a range of fitness goals from those combating long term health problems or trying losing weight to military level fitness - and anything in between.