New lottery offers chance to win £25k and help charities.

The scheme, being led by South Holland District Council alongside Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council as part of the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, will raise extra funding for local community-based initiatives across the sub-region

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service will support the Partnership with the new lottery scheme by encouraging charities and community groups to apply to join, with a weekly draw set to take place every Saturday to give residents the chance to win.

Tickets would cost £1 per entry with residents who take part having the chance to win numerous levels of prizes, depending on the number of matches they get. Winnings will span from free tickets for a future draw, through to a jackpot of £25,000. Winners will also have the opportunity to donate their winnings to the good cause they are supporting.

Local groups and good causes will be able to join the scheme for free, using a simple online form. 60 per cent of the proceeds will go directly to those causes taking part, with the remaining funds used to cover the costs of running the scheme.

Council leaders have welcomed the new scheme. In a joint statement they said: "It is fantastic for us to be able to fulfil this long-term ambition to create this new lottery scheme in South and East Lincolnshire, where both the proceeds and winnings will go directly to our local causes and residents, having a real impact to the daily lives of our residents.

"There are so many incredible community groups, charities and organisations in our local area, and it will be exciting to see the difference this scheme and its players can make to help and support their causes.