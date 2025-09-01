Changes to dog exclusion zones along Lincolnshire coast

East Lindsey District Council has announced changes to its dog exclusion zones to align with the beaches awarded Blue Flags.

The authority has explained the decision follows the 2024 public consultation on the renewal of the PSPO in East Lindsey

A statementreads: “We’ve made changes to dog exclusion zones on our beaches.

"These areas now align with the Blue Flag zones, meaning more space for you and your furry friends in Skegness, Sutton on Sea, and Mablethorpe.

Clear banners are being displayed to help everyone know where dogs are and are not welcome.

“We’ve also created leaflets with maps of the exclusion areas, available at lifeguard huts and online.”

To find a map of the areas near you visit:

Skegness Map https://bit.ly/462m8AX

Mablethorpe Map https://bit.ly/4oZ0g1S

Sutton on Sea Map https://bit.ly/45XHaAD

For full details on the PSPO and exemptions, visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/PSPO

Queries should be emailed to the Environmental Crime Team at [email protected]