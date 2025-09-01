Changes to dog exclusion zones along Lincolnshire coast
The authority has explained the decision follows the 2024 public consultation on the renewal of the PSPO in East Lindsey
A statementreads: “We’ve made changes to dog exclusion zones on our beaches.
"These areas now align with the Blue Flag zones, meaning more space for you and your furry friends in Skegness, Sutton on Sea, and Mablethorpe.
“You told us signage was key – so we’ve installed clear banners to help everyone know where dogs are welcome.
“We’ve also created leaflets with maps of the exclusion areas, available at lifeguard huts and online.”
To find a map of the areas near you visit:
Skegness Map https://bit.ly/462m8AX
Mablethorpe Map https://bit.ly/4oZ0g1S
Sutton on Sea Map https://bit.ly/45XHaAD
For full details on the PSPO and exemptions, visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/PSPO
Queries should be emailed to the Environmental Crime Team at [email protected]