Changing Places facility approved for Gainsborough

Plans to improve accessibility in Gainsborough have taken a step forward after councillors approved funding to deliver a Changing Places facility.

Members of West Lindsey District Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee gave the go ahead for a facility to be installed at the Roseway car park in Gainsborough.

In June, councillors had already set aside £100,000 to explore the options for the project and Roseway Car Park, which is owned by the council was identified as the preferred site, enabling work to now move forward.

Changing Places facilities provide essential toilet and changing areas for people with complex disabilities who cannot use standard accessible toilets. They offer more space, specialist equipment such as hoists and adult-sized changing benches, and are designed to ensure dignity, safety and comfort for users and their carers.

The council had previously been unable to access government funding, as there were no suitable refurbishment sites available.

Roseway car park, behind the Travelodge, is centrally located and makes delivery possible, supported by the allocated funding.

The council has worked closely with the Gainsborough Changing Places Campaign Group as well as Gainsborough Town Council; Caistor Town Council; Market Rasen Town Council; and Saxilby Parish Council.

Coun Owen Bierley, chairman of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee, said: “I am delighted that we are now able to move forward with this important project.

“Changing Places facilities are a lifeline for many people and their families, and this decision reflects our commitment to making West Lindsey a more inclusive and accessible place for everyone.

“I look forward to seeing the plans develop and to working with our communities to ensure the facility meets the needs of those who will benefit most.”

Work on the Changing Places facility will begin soon and a completion date will be announced once confirmed, subject to planning and procurement.