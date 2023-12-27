Chapel Hill canine's top agility award from the Kennel Club

​A clever Chapel Hill canine has won a grrrreat agility award from the Kennel Club after strutting her stuff.

Toni Dawkins and Tiger. Photo: Yulia Titovets - The Kennel Club

​Toni Dawkins, with her Miniature American Shepherd dog Ag Ch Bachero Cross My Heart aka Tiger, beat hundreds of dogs and their handlers to win The Kennel Club Medium Dog Agility Stakes final.

Toni and Tiger competed in qualifying heats across the country to earn one of just ten places in the medium final at The Kennel Club Agility Stakes on on Monday December 18, one of the most prestigious agility competitions in the world, held at The London International Horse Show at ExCeL London.

The judge this year was Dave Deaville, with assistant judge Jackie Gardner.

Proud owner Toni, said of her achievement: “It is so special to win The Kennel Club Agility Stakes. Tiger may be a tiny medium dog, but her heart is huge.”

The Kennel Club Agility Stakes saw top agility stars of the highest grades (Grade 5, 6 or 7), who had earned qualification in competitions throughout the year, compete in five height finals across small, medium, large, intermediate and large ABC (Anything But Collie) categories.

Ben Skinner, of Skinner’s, said: “Many congratulations to Toni and Tiger for such a fantastic performance at this year’s Kennel Club Agility Stakes.

"We are pleased to be supporting this prestigious competition which always brings a great level of excitement and demonstrates world-class agility by all competitors.”

Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, said: “Congratulations to Toni and Tiger for their impressive performance, the pair demonstrated excellence in the final and should feel very proud of their win.

"The Kennel Club Agility Stakes is a tough competition and requires dedication from all competing dogs and their handlers throughout the training and qualifying process.”