Chapel St Leonards still sparkles as Christmas switch-ons and events are cancelled due to Storm Arwen

Christmas lights in Wigg Lane, Chapel St Leonards.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the Skegness area on Saturday, with winds gusting up to 50mph.

Skegness Carnival Committee has taken the difficult decision to cancel Saturday's Christmas Market in Lumley Road but hope to go ahead on Sunday.

They are also hoping to run entertainment in the Hildreds Centre and outside where possible during the day for any shoppers brave enough to venture out.

Wainfleet St Mary's Christmas Lights Switch-on and Santa's Grotto has also been cancelled until December 4.

So far, the switch-on at the Hive on Grand Pparade in Skegness is still going ahead with the owners saying visitors will be able to take shelter in the venue . EastEnders soap star Jake Wood will be switching on The Hive Christmas tree lights, with performances from X- factor and Dancing on Iice star Chico and the Skegness Snow White Panto cast.

The fun, which starts at 5pm, will be hosted by TV presenter Nathan Black and also feature the Flatland Kings and the Janice Sutton Theatre School choir.

Wainfleet Methodist Church is holding its Christmas Tree Festival in the church hall from 10am to 6pm.

Those who are disappointed by the cancellation of some of the events might plan a trip to Chapel St Leonards, where brothers Adam and James Elton and James' partner Tanya have created their own display with around 9,000 lights.

Apparently the displays at Peartree Cottage in Wigg Lane, Chapel St Leonards, are created every year.

Another community switch-on is taking place on Wednesday, December 1, in Hogsthorpe in aid of the RNLI.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm at 34 South End and there will be mince pies and mulled wine.