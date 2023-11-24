Chapel St Leonards woman praised for raising vital funds to help animals at RSPCA

A Chapel St Leonards woman has been praised for raising vital funds for the RSPCA

Local tundraiser Katherine Hoffmanwith with Carol Roadley and RSPCA Inspector Laura Jones.

Carol Roadley exceeeded her target by donating a grand total of £1,150 to the East Lincolnshire RSPCA.

She recently met up with RSPCA Inspector Laura Jones and trustee and local tundraiser Katherine Hoffman at Chapel St Leonards Garden Centre to present them with a cheque to support the ongoing work of the animal charity.

Inspector Jones confirmed the RSPCA is busier than ever helping to rescue dogs and cats and smaller animals such as hamsters when they find them in difficulty.

The work is wide ranging and Laura and Katherine offered a huge thank you to Carol for her continued support and confirmed all the funds raised will go to support local animals to recover and find new loving homes.

Carol and her husband, Dave, raise the funds at a table top sale in the village hall every Saturday.

They said they are grateful to everyone who donates items for sale as proceeds all go to good use.

Currently East Lincolnshire RSPCA has four cats looking for homes on their website, with three others reserved.

The cats needing homes include two beautiful adults which were signed over to the charity because their owners moved to places where cats were not allowed and a kitten.

Another adult’s owner felt they could no longer care for her in the way she deserved.