The Skegness 10k returned this year for the first time since the pandemic.

This year’s event ortganised by Skegness Coasters Running Club in February was the first to be held since 2019 due to the pandemic and £4,400 of the money raised is going to various local charities.

The two main charity beneficaries of this year’s race are County Linx Bus and the Friends of Skegness Hospital both of whom will receive £1,600 each and they will be presented with their donation on the evening.

Amongst others to benefit are a couple who generously gave their time on the day to help out, the Air Cadets and the Sixth Skegness Sea Scouts.

At the request of the Water Leisure Park, which along with Butlin’s hosted the race on their grounds, an amount is also being donated to Natureland.As well as presentations, the open evening will be the opportunity for anyone who might be interested in running, no matter what level they are, to meet members for an informal chat and find out more about what the Coasters do.

The club was originally run from a house in Seaview Road and then reformed 10 years ago and continues to grow.

Benjamin Peel, who is a member of the organising committee, said: “We are a very friendly club that has been in existence since 2010 and one which involves itself in the local community, not only with the 10K but also in helping to improve people’s fitness and wellbeing.

"There was a previous Skegness Coasters prior to this one though that some people may remember.“We hope to see people who are interested in running, whether they are a current member or not, at the open evening to find out more about what Skegness Coasters do.

"We welcome anyone to give us a try on a Tuesday club night where we have a varied and inclusive programme of activties to suit every ability.”

The presentation night and open evening takes place at the North Shore Hotel in Skegness on Thursday, May 12, from 6.30pm.