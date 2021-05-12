Charities welcome new government ruling on animals

Microchipping of cats is now compulsary. Photo: Blue Cross

The government today (Tuesday) unveiled its new plans to improve animal welfare in the UK, with changes including compulsory microchipping for cats, a ban on electric training collars for dogs and the recognising of animals as sentient beings.

More important issues tackled in the new plan included the ending exports of live animals for fattening and slaughter, banning keeping primates as pets and tackling puppy smuggling.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA, said: "These announcements could make a real and lasting difference to animals' welfare, so we're pleased the Government is committed to improving animals' lives in the UK and abroad.

"We can no longer ignore the inextricable link that exists between the way we treat animals, our own health and that of the planet - but to really achieve a step change, it will take courage from right across Government.

"We urge the Prime Minister to put animal welfare at the heart of policy making and make these announcements just the beginning of an evolving, holistic animal health and welfare strategy."

Chris added that as well as needing courage, the Government needs to create an Animal Sentience Committee with real teeth to ensure animals are considered in relevant policy making.

He added: "An Animal Sentience Committee is crucial to the success of future legislation; it must be independent, made up of leading animal welfare experts and be able to meaningfully hold ministers to account. It must not be a token gesture.

"We are pleased the Government will be taking action on many of the top welfare issues that we know the public care passionately about and look forward to working with them to identify further opportunities to improve animal welfare."

National cat charity Cats Protection welcomes measures benefitting cats announced in the Government’s new Action Plan for Animal Welfare

Head of advocacy and government relations, Jacqui Cuff, said: “Having campaigned for many years for microchipping to become compulsory for pet cats, we are delighted to see the Government committing to this important measure during the forthcoming parliamentary session.

“With 26 percent of all pet cats (2.6 million) currently not microchipped, this new law will be a huge step forward for feline welfare, ensuring more pet cats can be reunited with their owner if they become lost, stolen or injured.

“Cats Protection is also pleased that the new Government Action Plan for Animal Welfare will carry out a review of snares, and we will be stepping up our campaign for an outright ban on their use. Snares cause immense pain and suffering to any animal caught in them, including domestic and feral cats. Animals can suffer long, painful deaths after being captured in a snare and we hope this review will be the first step towards a ban.

“We welcome legislation to address low welfare pet imports, for example when kittens are smuggled, the licensing of animal sanctuaries, and measures to tackle pet theft, as cat theft has recently been on the rise. We also welcome the potential use of new penalty notices for crimes against animals. While prosecution would always be the most appropriate action in serious cases of cruelty, the use of penalty notices may be a quicker and more effective deterrent in some cases where a cat is harmed.”

Becky Thwaites, head of public affairs at pet charity Blue Cross, said: “DEFRA’s new Action Plan for Animals truly feels like a new era of government commitment to pet welfare, especially their heightened recognition of the vital roles pets have in peoples’ lives.

“After campaigning for many years to introduce measures that will give pets protection from pain and suffering, we are delighted the government is finally giving them the voice they deserve. We welcome the move to ban remote controlled devices, such as e-collars, but hope government will go further and implement a wider ban on all dangerous adverse training devices which are widely sold and detrimental to welfare.