Charity announces closure amid "severe financial challenges"

Age UK Lindsey is having to close due to "severe financial challenges"

A Lincolnshire charity which supports the elderly in West Lindsey has stopped its services because of “huge pressure on resources”.

Age UK Lindsey provides services for older people and their families across West Lindsey, East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

The charity has blamed its closure on the “severe financial challenges” in recent years, including the Covid pandemic, the cost of living crisis and recent National Insurance and minimum wage increases.

Age UK’s Lincoln and South Lincolnshire charities will continue operating.

“We are deeply saddened that it has come to a closure decision and understand that this news is upsetting for everyone involved,” a statement from the charity says.

“Our number one priority is how older people in the area can be supported and we are working closely with our local partner Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire, looking at the best ways this can be achieved.

“We are mindful that this news will be upsetting for the older people that we support, as well as our staff, volunteers, partners and stakeholders and we have been contacting as many of those affected by this news as possible.

“After nearly 35 years of service to the local community, we are deeply grateful for the privilege of supporting so many older people and their families.

“We sincerely thank our clients, partners, supporters, staff, and volunteers for their unwavering support and commitment.”

The Charity Commission reported last year that significantly fewer people donated to voluntary organisations compared to 2020, likely due to financial pressures.

However, the number of people in need of their services tripled to 9 per cent of the population.

A report said: “This, in conjunction with increases in National Insurance payments and a lack of available funding, is leading to closures across the sector and a significant number of mergers.

“This impact is being felt across the board, from large charities to grassroots organisations.

“This can lead to significant pressure on charities and can force them into a situation where they may need to close entirely.”