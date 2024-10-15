Charity appeal started by Boston woman turns 25 - Pope helps mark milestone

Maureen Bray, 87, began fundraising for the cause after visiting Bangalore in 1999.

She originally travelled there to work voluntarily with leprosy patients at Sumanahalli. “When I first arrived in India, it was quite a revelation for me,” she said. “I was expecting to see sadness and people suffering such terrible afflictions. I witnessed a number of small homes scattered about, people smiling and happy children. Despite amputations and limbs bandaged, they appeared content. I found people with dignity and pride getting the medical treatment they all needed.”

Maureen was then invited to meet people affected by HIV and Aids.

“I met a young family, parents and two children – a little girl and a baby. This family had heard of a hospital that may help them at Sumanahalli, so had walked for days to get help for the baby,” she said. “It was only after blood tests came through, the family learned of the severity of their situation, they were all victims of HIV/Aids.”

“I couldn’t help but be caught up in this mantle of grief,” she continued. “After witnessing such a happy environment with the people living with leprosy, this sadness was on another scale. I put up my hand and, through an interpreter, I gave a promise to this little family, and all the other families who were suffering with their children with this dreadful disease, that I would raise awareness and funds to help them.”

Since then, Maureen says she has ‘not stopped’ in her endeavours to support such families. This she does through the Care Home India, a charity founded by Father Jose Thenpillil who Maureen met at Sumanahalli.

By 2014, the appeal she started had sailed past the £100,000 mark. Of this, Maureen had raised £50,000 herself through such events as table top sales and talks.

Her friend Sandie Peet, from Peterborough, who sadly passed away in recent years, raised £50,000 also. Through Sandie’s involvement with the city’s All Saints Church, £27,000 was collected.

Maureen – who continues to fundraise today through the sale of her own handmade cards – has since stopped counting how much has been raised. The effort has helped provide five centres for people affected by HIV and Aids in India, from which they can receive a wide range of support.

Looking back on her 25 years of fundraising, Maureen said: “I am really proud to be a little cog in this mighty wheel of care.”

Last Saturday, Maureen was presented with The Benemerenti Medal by Father Dominic O’Connnor, of St Mary’s Church, Boston, on behalf of the Pope, in tribute to her years of fundraising.

Maureen said she felt ‘truly humbled’ by the honour, but stressed it did not represent her efforts alone, paying tribute to the likes of the Boston and Sleaford Rotary groups, St Mary’s, and the parish churches of Sibsey and Kirton, all of which have supported her appeal over the years.

“It signifies all the people who have helped me ever,” she said.

1 . Twenty-five years of fundraising for Care Home India Maureen Bray, of Boston, with a child orphaned by Aids. Photo: Contributor

2 . Twenty-five years of fundraising for Care Home India Maureen, in 2001, presenting the first cheque to Father Jose. Photo: Contributor

3 . Twenty-five years of fundraising for Care Home India Maureen, wiping away a tear. Photo: Contributor

4 . Twenty-five years of fundraising for Care Home India Maureen’s fundraising friend Sandie with children affected by HIV/Aids. Photo: Contributor