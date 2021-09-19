Charity ball in memory of son will help other sick children

Jamie Elsom. EMN-210917-170015001

After a difficult couple of years with the pandemic limiting their fundraising plans, the charity ball for the Jamie#Forever12 fund, supporting children with cancer, is being held on Saturday, December 4 at Woody’s in Ancaster from 7pm until midnight.

The charity was set up by Donna Elsom of Heckington, in memory of son Jamie– a fun-loving, football playing lad who fell ill aged just 10 and an X-ray in A and E determined he had a cancerous tumour on his left tibia bone.

This was later confirmed as Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer which had metastasized. After positive treatment they suffered the blow that the cancer had returned.

Donna said: “I was told that whatever they did now would only prolong Jamie’s life.”

A trial treatment failed and he died on April 22, 2019.

The Jamie#Forever12 charity works to give children with cancer, life-limiting conditions or who are terminally ill a gift or day out of their choice in the East Midlands.

“I know Jamie would be happy with this, he was always so generous,” says Donna.