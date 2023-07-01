Organisers at the cheque presentation, including Richard and Sally Osmond (far Rright), founding Pastors of the New Life Community Church.

New Life Centre achieved the funds through ticket sales for the event at the Red Lion pub, who provided the disco, a raffle and a massive auction including holidays and signed football memorabilia.

The centre has been run by the New Life Church for the last 13 years and has played a huge part in bringing the people of Spilsby together through its services, youth work, mental health support, food bank and much more.

Its staff also support many of the town's events like bike night, Spilsby Show, 60s day and the Christmas market to name but a few.

Over the past 18 months, the centre has partnered with the NHS to form a much bigger network of wellbeing hubs in order to move forward within mental health transformation.

One of the centre’s biggest success stories is its men’s mental health project, Bro Pro UK. Bro Pro currently runs over ninet locations and has a five-year vision to be a nationally recognised charity.

Organisers of the ball – Elaine Lowe, Rosemarie and Sue Clarke – would like to thank Tong Engineering, N B Law, GPC Industries and all the supporters who made the night a huge success. They said the night was a "huge success" and they "enjoyed every moment of organising an event that brought the people of the town together for such a worthwhile cause”.

