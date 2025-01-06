Charity champion living in Alford is awarded MBE for her 'amazing achievements'
Kerry-Anne Cooper, 62, was among the country's many unsung heroes awarded the MBE, rewarding her tireless work to help others in her former home town of Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.
She set up The Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub, which provides a safe haven and restores hope for vulnerable people who are struggling from poverty or isolation.
And she was also a police chaplain for the Hertfordshire Constabulary for six years, providing pastoral and emotional support for the force’s officers and staff.
The regard with which Kerry-Anne is held was summed up by a tribute from the force’s incoming Chief Constable, Andy Prophet, who said: “Her achievements are nothing short of amazing.
"Her hard work, compassion and sense of duty are a shining example to us all .
"Naturally caring and empathetic, Kerry-Anne was a hugely popular volunteer. She is so deserving of the recognition that has been bestowed upon her.”
Kerry-Anne admits she was “knocked sideways” when receiving the letter about her MBE and initially thought it was from someone playing a prank on her.
"I was blown away and I am still pinching myself,” she said. “The award is recognition not just for me but also for all the hard-working volunteers and individuals who have made the tea rooms and our associated activities so successful.
"I also loved being a police chaplain and met so many wonderful people as part of my work.”
Kerry-Anne raised an astonishing £800,000 in donations to secure a town-centre base for The Liberty Tea Rooms and Community Hub charity and ran it for several years alongside her husband, Owen.
It works with other organisations, colleges, job centres, homeless shelters and food banks to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged people in the Hemel area.
Backed by about 100 volunteers, many of whom have vulnerabilities or learning needs themselves, its services include in-depth debt counselling, free life-skills, money management and healthy eating on a budget.
A spokeswoman for the charity this week described Kerry-Anne as “an absolute star and a little gem”.
Kerry-Anne and Owen moved to Alford last summer after he sustained a nasty spinal injury and the wife of the landlord of the property where they were living fell gravely ill.
The couple, who have two sons, Jason, 42, and Pierce, 34, and a five-month-old grand-daughter, Verity, decided to tone down their busy lifestyles.
"We saw a property advertised in Alford and fell in love with the town,” said Kerry-Anne, who felt the time was right to take a breather after a 30-year career of dedicated community service.
“I miss the cut and thrust of The Liberty Tea Rooms, but it was time to step back a bit.
"I am still giving arm’s length support to the charity down at Hemel, but I might get involved in a local charity up here. I have put a few feelers out.
"Inclusion is where my passion lies. I enjoy supporting people who are on the fringes of society.
"I do what I do because I like people. Here in Alford, I am moving on to my next chapter.”