Charity concert by choir

​A charity concert will be held next week to raise funds for a vital cause.

The Find Your Voice choir.

Man of Men is set to perform a concert at Louth Town Hall on Friday July 7, starting at 7.30pm, to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK .

The group has been formed as part of the ‘Find Your Voice’ programme, sponsored by Louth Male Voice Choir.

The free 12 week programme offered the chance to learn to sing and concludes with the charity concert at the Louth Town Hall.

Cat Stephenson, a member of the group, said: “The fantastic lads I am honoured to be singing with come from all different backgrounds and the majority have never sung, read music or have any musical background.

"They’ve stepped right out of their comfort zone to raise money for this fantastic cause.”

Graham Burrell, Musical Director for the campaign, said: “This programme works on so many levels. Singing has great beneficial effects for mental health and physical well-being, helps build confidence and leads to new friendships.

"The proceeds from the concert will also help those suffering from prostate cancer.

The repertoire will include recent pop songs as well as classics. We are sure the audience at the concert will love the music, and they’ll know their donations are going to a fantastic cause.”