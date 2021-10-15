Charity events in Sleaford for new siblings mental health group

News

First Love Yourself is being staged by Naomi Wilson at Leasingham village hall on Saturday October 23 when there will be guest speakers and stalls from 10am to 4pm.

It is in aid of SIBLinks, which offers online and local structured support groups for siblings of children with additional needs, founded recently by Naomi and three other committee members.

Mum-of-two Naomi has a severely autistic child with developmental delays, sensory processing issues and epilepsy and said: “I have seen first hand the detrimental impact his disabilities and needs have had on my daughter and my relationship with her.”

Groups will initially be run at Heckington Pavilion with a view to spreading across Lincolnshire, offering a safe environment for these children to talk freely about their experiences as a sibling. There will be esteem building activities, arts, crafts or games with other children in a similar situation to help relieve feelings of isolation.