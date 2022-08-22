Charity hair cut for young Xander

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xander Poulson after the haircut with family and Richard Burke.

Xander Poulson has been growing his hair for 18 months to donate to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs from the hair for children losing their hair while undergoing cancer treatment.

Xander wanted to get it cut for charity as he knows it is a good cause and the money raised will go towards making more free wigs for children with cancer.

He was inspired when a close family friend recently had cancer and finally sat in the chair at Burke and Hair barbers in Money’s Yard, Sleaford last week.

How Xander looked before the cut.

Barber Richard Burke did the honours and explained: “Friends and family have mixed views, some like his long hair, others think it looks better shorter.

“Ultimately they just support him and his decisions and are really proud of what he is doing.”

Customers of the barber shop and from Don One's Hair Salon next door also donated and you can still make a donation at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/xamder-poulson

- Burke and Hair Barber Shop is also partnering with Sleaford Community Larder, Modern Barber and Dapper Dan to join in Kuts4Kids, a charity initiative helping underprivileged children across the UK get a free haircut before going back to school.