Charity match for Riley brings out the stars

Nathan Bee - moved to do something to help Riley and his family. EMN-210811-184008001

Nathan Bee is a regular fundraiser for various causes, in the past holding fishing matches and music events for LIVES, Marie Curie and brain tumour research.

This time, having heard about the plight of Lincoln 14-year-old Riley Clifton via social media, Nathan has set about planning a charity football match to be held at Sleaford Town FC’s ground on April 3 next year.

Nathan said: “We’ve been following Riley’s story and have grown really close to him and his mum and stepdad.

Riley Clifton and his mum, Vicky. EMN-210811-183946001

“It has touched me a lot and I wanted to do something for him. The money raised will help with travel to hospitals, days out and whatever he needs to do.”

Riley was first diagnosed with a Wilms Tumour aged just three. Overcoming that it returned when he was five. He managed to remain in remission until he was 12, fought it off again but it is back again now a year later with multiple tumours and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy to shrink them, and is in and out of hospital and, to cap it all, also caught Covid-19.

“He has had a hard life,” said Nathan, who has approached and secured numerous ex-Lincoln City players to join in the charity match including Simon Yeo and Gavin Gordon. He has also recruited Tik Tok stars such as the Cole family and Ben Rance as well as medal winning Boston boxer Callum Johnson, plus Sleaford Town players, while the teams will be managed by Tom Ward of Sleaford Town and Gary Edgely of Boston Town.

Nathan was hugely grateful to the chairman of Sleaford Town FC for his support in securing the pitch for free, in what is his biggest fundraising event to date. He said: “I am bowled over by all the people coming forward to help. The following that Riley has on social media is amazing.”

Riley Clifton is diong battle for a fourth time with Wilms Tumour. EMN-210811-183957001

He thanks Castle Print for handling the printing of the tickets that will be available soon at £5 each. You can request tickets to the match via his Nathan Bee Facebook page and he hopes to get them in a couple of shops too. You can also donate via Riley’s page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/378559843070612/