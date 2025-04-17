Charity rugby match in memory of local player Nick Morgan

A memorial rugby match is being held in memory of local player Nick Morgan.

A memorial rugby match is taking place this weekend in Skegness in memory of a local player who lost his battle with cancer.

Nick Morgan was diagnosed on January 22 last year with stage four terminal oesophageal cancer and given six to nine months.

In spite of battlng ‘amazingly well’, he sadly died on October 24 at the age of only 44.

His wife, Leanne, said: “During his fight, the Bostonian Ward at Pilgrim Hospital and his Macmillan nurse were amazing, so our son Lewis decided to organise a memorial rugby match at Skegness Rugby Club to raise funds for them both.

"Rugby had always been a huge part of Nicks and our life, playing and coaching, so it seemed very fitting.”

Lewis, 20, who lives with his mum in Halton Holegate, attended Great Steeping Primary School and Queen Elizabeth's Grammar in Alford and is now at Keele University studying business.

He also shares his father’s love of rugby and started playing at the age 12 for teams in Market Rasen and Louth. Now he still plays for Skegness when home from university..

Nick first played rugby at school, away at Oakham, but also played for Boston RUFC and coached Lewis' team at Market Rasen from U12 up to Colts.

The Vikings team who are playing Skegness Rugby Club 1st XV at the fundraiser at their pitch on Saturday, April 19, are mainly made up of the lads Nick used to coach as well as a couple of family members. Kick off is at 3pm. Refreshments are available at the clubhouse and there will be an auction and raffle.

To make a donation, visit the Nick Morgan JustGiving page here.