Charity shop in Horncastle seeks volunteers to support its help for older people

A charity with a shop in Horncastle is calling for volunteers to sign up to help raise much-needed funds to support its work with older people.

Age UK, which has a base on High Street in the town, has launched an appeal to coincide with national Volunteers Week that runs from Monday, June 2 to Sunday, June 8.

The week celebrates people who give up their time to volunteer for worthy causes and inspire others to also get involved and make a difference.

Age UK says there are numerous benefits to helping the charity. As well as supporting the elderly, volunteers make new friends, discover new interests and develop new skills.

The Age UK charity shop on High Street, Horncastle, which is looking for volunteers. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Helen Ingamells, manager of the Horncastle shop, said: “We’re urgently looking for new people to join our team of volunteers.

"The Age UK shop in Horncastle offers flexible hours, providing volunteers with shorter time slots in order to fit around busy lives.

"So if you think you could help, please get in touch. Even small amounts of time can make a big difference.”

Volunteering in an Age UK shop also has physical benefits and can help people stay active. New research found that 6.6 million adults say they don’t do any physical activity or not enough.

Being a volunteer for the Horncastle shop would include helping with a range of activities, both behind the scenes and on the shop floor. You would serve customers, create displays, manage stock donations and assist with administration.

Age UK shops offer a wider range of donated items, which are sold on, helping raise funds for the charity’s work with older people.

At the same time, they encourage everyone to recycle unwanted items, including clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes.

Money raised from the charity’s shops goes towards Age UK’s vital services, including its telephone friendship service, free and confidential advice line and its Silver Line Helpline.

The Age UK shop at Horncastle also asks people to donate any unwanted, quality, spring and summer clothing.

Helen added: “Shopping and donating to Age UK charity shops is not only a great way of supporting older people but also of recycling unwanted items and reducing waste.”

