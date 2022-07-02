Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles visit air ambulance HQ.

Partners Anthony Wood and Katie Gyles have recently completed a 6k a Day in May running challenge and were recently was invited to the air ambulance headquarters at Waddington for a talk on where the money raised goes, to meet the crew and have pictures with the helicopter.

Anthony said: “We are holding a charity snooker day on Saturday July 16 at Rewind Bar in Sleaford starting at 9am where there will be food served, stalls, ‘guess the name of the bear’ which was donated by the Air Ambulance, plus a raffle.

”Following on from this we will then be both running the Great North Run on September 11 for the Air Ambulance.”

Anthony said: “Katie’s relative was involved in a road traffic collision a few years ago and without the assistance of the air ambulance may not be with us today.

“Every penny will help as without the support from us the Air Ambulance couldn’t do the amazing work that it does.”

Any local business who would like to donate a prize can drop them in at Rewind. You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Anthony-Wood147

In 2019, Anthony and Katie ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon raising £1,500 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. In 2020 they held a charity snooker tournament and Katie completed a tandem skydive.