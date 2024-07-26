Charity that supports people in finding work has committed to a future in Gainsborough

Beth Danville and Adam Gardiner, of the Shaw Trust

A charity which specialises in helping people to overcome barriers in order to get into the workplace has committed its future to Gainsborough.

Employment charity, Shaw Trust, has signed a lease extension at its Pattern Store office at Marshall’s Yard shopping centre meaning people in town will be able to continue benefiting from the charity’s wide range of services.

Since opening their office in the town about 18 months ago, the charity has helped hundreds of people from all different walks of life to fulfil their full potential and to gain employment.

The charity offers a wide range of services through their tailored schemes including the work and health and pioneer programmes. This includes training, providing advice on writing your CV and cover letter and support with mental health and wellbeing.

Adam Gardiner, area manager for the charity, said: “The Shaw Trust is all about helping people to fulfil their full potential.

“We love what we do, and it has been amazing to see how many people we have helped so far here in Gainsborough and beyond.

“Our office space is part of the key to our success – there are areas where we can discuss issues with clients one-to-one and there is also a larger space upstairs to deliver workshops in a group setting.

“Marshall’s Yard benefits from a central location, is close to other key services we work with, and has excellent transport links – so it is perfect for us.”

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The Shaw Trust provides a vital service in the town and we delighted that they have renewed their lease.

“We wish them all the success in the future.”

For more information about how the Shaw Trust can help you and the work it does visit www.shawtrust.org.uk.