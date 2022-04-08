Charlie takes a walk on the Wolds-side for Ukraine

Charlie was on top of the world with his Wolds walk

After learning about what was happening in the Ukraine, and taking inspiration from other children in his school, Market Rasen Primary, Charlie Lingard-Clack wanted to do something to help.

His mum Vicki said: “Charlie came back from school one afternoon and asked if there was something he could do to try and help people.

“He decided he wanted to go on a big walk to raise some money.”

Charlie wanted to raise £100 and his dad, David, set up a fundraising page, with money going to support the Red Cross.

Charlie headed out on his walk with David and the aim was to walk six miles, but he ended up walking eight miles along the Viking Way from Ludford to Claxby.

David said: “He was like a machine up those hills...he just kept on going.”

Charlie said it made him feel great to be helping people and that’s what kept him going when he got tired.

He added: “I want to thank everyone so much who has donated.”

Vicki said: “We are all so very proud of what he’s achieved.

“We are so very grateful to those that have contributed and we’ll be keeping the go fund me page open for a while longer if anyone else would like to donate.”