Charlie’s festive greeting to readers

Here’s a seasonal message from reader picture regular Charlie, the Lhasa Apso.

Charlie is owned by Sarah Worthington, of Skegness, and has made numerous appearances in the paper, including winning its Star Pet of 2013 competition.

He is said to be ‘sending Christmas wishes and paw hugs to all his fur friends and their families and hoping for a better New Year’.