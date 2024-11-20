Chatty cafe launches in Skegness to help beat isolation

Cafe Dansant is ready to welcome you to the new Chatty Cafe every Wednesday.

A new chatty cafe has launched in Skegness to reduce loneliness and get people chatting.

Cafe Dansant in Tower Gardens has joined the Chatty Cafe scheme with a special welcome for those needing company every Wednesday morning.

The cafe which is in the Tower Gardens Pavilion features a 'Chatter & Natter table' in a cosy corner and a book exchange.

The scheme, which started this morning (Wednesday) is thanks to a social isolation grant from ELDC.

It is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to

talk.

Town clerk Steve Larner said: “Many couples retire to Skegness but when a partner dies often people find themselves alone and many miles from family.

"There are lots of reasons people can find themselves alone and hopefully running this scheme will help beat the isolation they feel.”

As well as companionship and the chance to make new friends, the scheme will also be able to offer free tea, coffee and soup and roll through

the winter months.

The Chatty Cafe sessions run every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm.

Who can join in?

Anyone... if you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.

What do I do?

When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table in the cosy corner and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your FREE drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction and maybe exchanging a book or two!

For more information, please visit the website at thechattycafescheme.co.uk/