Cheer 11,000-mile Coast Walker on as he arrives in Mablethorpe with a cuppa or somewhere to stay

Chris Howard is heading to Mablethorpe on his intrepid walk around the UK coast.

Chris Howard, the Coast Walker, has been trekking now for 418 days with a 25kilo rucksack on his back and, with temperatures freezing, would welcome accommodation when he arrives in Mablethorpe.

The builder from Cambridge is now on the last leg of his intrepid walk after being away from home for nearly two years now.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be passing Skegness and Boston along his way to Heacham South Beach in Norfolk where be began his challenge on July 29, 2020.

If you would like to offer accommodation or even a cup of tea on his epic journey, visit here.

For the full story, visit Lincolnshire World here.