Cheerleaders from Skegness take on world in FINALS in America
The FINALS is an international competition held annually in Orlando, Florida. It is an end of season event which is the collaboration of over 18 US and international events.
Bids to perform have been awarded in nearly a dozen countries worldwide – but to follow their dream and get to the FINALS, East Coast Warriors need to raise £20,000.
Lincolnshire World joined some of the excited members of the team during a training session.
Tianna Lunt is one of the lucky team members selected. She said: “It is a dream come true and I think we are all as excited as each other.
"It’s going to be a great experience with all the big teams competing.”
Coach Emily Chapman explained it all began when East Coast Warriors competed in the ICC Nationals part two in Nottingham, where they took five teams. One of them – the senior level one team – came home with the winning bid.
"Cheerleading has grown so much in England now – we are very much up there with the Americans,” she said.
"It’s not what you expect from a traditional cheerleader now – it’s more athletic, it’s gymnastic, with jumps, dance and acrobatic stunts where the athletes throw and catch each other.
"The UK is catching up – in the north it is slower than the south, so we are really excited to get through.”
East Coast Warriors originated as Wainfleet Warriors in September 2005, training two times a week from the Coronation Hall in Wainfleet.
However, it meant having to transport mats back and forth in the back of Emily’s husband’s van and setting up and packing away at each session they began looking for their own premises.
In August 2019, they took joint lease of Unit 6 AE Cook Business Park in Skegness sharing the unit with a dance school, where they had use of the unit three days a week and installed their own sprung floor.
In October 2022 they moved to Unit 3, having sole use of their own unit which they now call home. Membership includes boys and girls aged four to 22.
As well as Tianna Lunt, members hoping to get to the FINALS are Kizzy Marsden, Ava Kelleher, Ellie Weatherstone, Brookelynne Watkins, Faith Mooney, Peyton Holyer and Rebecca Fearn.
Costs they face include flights, accommodation and insurances and as well as launching a gofundme page they are holding tombolas and quiz nights to raise the £20,000 needed.
Emily said: “We are hoping that everyone can help make our dreams come true, any amount donated is a massive help to us and we are forever grateful.
"We understand not everyone can donate but if your able to share our story far and wide that on its own is a massive help to us.”
To make a donation visit East Coast Warriors meets Worlds gofundme page here gofundme.com/f/east-coast-warriors-meets-worlds
