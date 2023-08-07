​Cheers! Lions’ Beer Festival foaming with success

​Torrential rain did not dampen the spirits of those who came out to support a popular beer festival to raise funds for worthy causes in their community.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions serving beer. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club’s Beer & Cider Festival was held over on Friday and Saturday (August 4 and 5) to raise funds for local charities at Tattershall Village Hall.

Craft beers from across the UK, including here in Lincolnshire, were on offer as well as wines, prosecco and soft drinks, plus plenty of hot and cold food, including a barbecue with local Papworths’ burgers and sausages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weather saw torrential downpours and unseasonally chilly temperatures, but the event still had plenty of support from locals who came to sample the many beers and ciders, as well as entertainment from the local bands and vocalists playing pop rock, country pop rock originals and covers, traditional Irish country, and Lincolnshire based folk music.

The final amount raised during the beer festival is still being tallied up, but the Lions have expressed their thanks to those who supported the event.