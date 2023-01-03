Cheers! Seals at Natureland sanctuary celebrate New Year with mackerel mocktail

Cheers! Revellers out and about in pubs in Skegness were not the only ones welcoming in the New Year.

Cheers! a seal at Skergness Natureland celebrating the arrival of 2023 with a mackerel mocktail.

Seals at Natureland celebrated the arrival of 2023 with some specially prepared mackerel mocktails.

Winter is always a challenging time at the sanctuary which relies on visitors to pay for the care of the animals at what can be a busy time at their seal hospital with the arrival of orphaned baby seals.

Advertisement

However, the work carries on even throughout the holiday period, which is why the staff tried to make it as festive as possible.

"We currently have 20 pups at various stages of the rehab process, from pups that have been rescued in the last week or so, to pups that have been with us for a few months and are just getting ready for release,” said one of the directors, Matt Yeadon.

Advertisement