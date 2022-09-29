Cheers! Sunshine and smiles at beer festival

Visitors to the festival received a souvenir glass as part of their entry fee

The two-day event welcomed hundreds of people and now, with the bar closed and the tents down, the Round Table team has thanked everyone who went along and supported them.

They have also given a huge thank you to their sponsors, as without their generosity they say the event would not be possible.

Glass sponsors – Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover and Rase Steels; Stage sponsors – Fieldview trailers and Manic mechanic; Gin bar sponsor – Bridge McFarland; Prosecco bar sponsor- Hand-Trans; Main bar sponsor – Blue stone tree surgery; Beer and cider sponsors – FNN, Red Driving School, Manic Mechanich, Ian Wilmot Transport, Timmons, Witham Oil, Lincs Towbars, Park View Motors, Nick Young tractor parts, Firth Consult, Nicholson’s Accounting, Peter Rhodes, Dan’s Bar, A n E tree services, Stoves, Spring Beauty Rooms, Parallel Flooring, TJS, County Victualler, Gentoo Freight, Lincs Heating, Rhodes repair, Ryland Design and Andrew’s farm trips.

Coming together to enjoy the fine September weather

They have also thanked electrician Phil Dodd, was on site for both set up and break down and did a lot more than just the electrics; Middle Rasen Primary school for the staging; Market Rasen ATC for their help taking down all the marquees and clearing the site; and Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club for the use of Rase Park.

Round Tabler Dan Quint said: "This was a real community effort and best of all, the money raised will go back to help our local community too.”

Enjoying a pint in the September sunshine

Members of the 2nd Market Rasen Scouting Group ran some games including a traditional coconut shy

Round Tablers were on hand to get the pints pulled

The Rase Park team did a roaring trade on the barbecue

These ladies used the event to celebrate a special birthday for one of the group

Festival goers enjoying their drinks and the music on offer in the main marquee

The festival gave the opportunity to chat with friends over a pint

Live music added to the event

There was fun for all ages