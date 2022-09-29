Cheers! Sunshine and smiles at beer festival
Rase Park was buzzing last weekend for the Market Rasen Round Table’s Beer Festival.
The two-day event welcomed hundreds of people and now, with the bar closed and the tents down, the Round Table team has thanked everyone who went along and supported them.
They have also given a huge thank you to their sponsors, as without their generosity they say the event would not be possible.
Glass sponsors – Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover and Rase Steels; Stage sponsors – Fieldview trailers and Manic mechanic; Gin bar sponsor – Bridge McFarland; Prosecco bar sponsor- Hand-Trans; Main bar sponsor – Blue stone tree surgery; Beer and cider sponsors – FNN, Red Driving School, Manic Mechanich, Ian Wilmot Transport, Timmons, Witham Oil, Lincs Towbars, Park View Motors, Nick Young tractor parts, Firth Consult, Nicholson’s Accounting, Peter Rhodes, Dan’s Bar, A n E tree services, Stoves, Spring Beauty Rooms, Parallel Flooring, TJS, County Victualler, Gentoo Freight, Lincs Heating, Rhodes repair, Ryland Design and Andrew’s farm trips.
They have also thanked electrician Phil Dodd, was on site for both set up and break down and did a lot more than just the electrics; Middle Rasen Primary school for the staging; Market Rasen ATC for their help taking down all the marquees and clearing the site; and Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club for the use of Rase Park.
Round Tabler Dan Quint said: "This was a real community effort and best of all, the money raised will go back to help our local community too.”
