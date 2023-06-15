Register
​Cheers! to successful Caistor Lions beer festival

The sun shone, the music reverberated and the beer flowed at Caistor & District Lions’ beer festival in South Street Park last weekend
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST
It was fun in the sun at the sell-out eventIt was fun in the sun at the sell-out event
Around 6,000 pints were drunk at the two-day sell-out event and all the souvenir glasses were handed out.

Through the festival’s dedicated Facebook page, the Lions thanked everyone who attended, performed or helped the event run, including all the sponsors and the volunteers from the community.

Just some of the hard-working Lions members who made the event happenJust some of the hard-working Lions members who made the event happen
Caistor Explorer Scout George and Ranger Eloise mastered the art of crepesCaistor Explorer Scout George and Ranger Eloise mastered the art of crepes
Tasty treats were served up by Heidi Nelson and Jordan Tebbs from Ted's Coffee ShopTasty treats were served up by Heidi Nelson and Jordan Tebbs from Ted's Coffee Shop
All smiles from (L to R) Mike Lawrence, David Robinson and Michael WhiteAll smiles from (L to R) Mike Lawrence, David Robinson and Michael White
