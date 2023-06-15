Cheers! to successful Caistor Lions beer festival
The sun shone, the music reverberated and the beer flowed at Caistor & District Lions’ beer festival in South Street Park last weekend
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST
Around 6,000 pints were drunk at the two-day sell-out event and all the souvenir glasses were handed out.
Through the festival’s dedicated Facebook page, the Lions thanked everyone who attended, performed or helped the event run, including all the sponsors and the volunteers from the community.