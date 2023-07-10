Cheesy fundraiser to support air ambulance

A Lincolnshire cheesemaker is churning out a tasty fundraiser to help keep the county’s iconic yellow helicopter flying to critical incidents and delivering life-saving treatment to patients.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is going cheesy with The Mouse House. Some of the air ambulance crew is pictured with one of the charity cheese boxes, where an £8 donation from each purchase will go to the LNAA. Image: LNAA

The Mouse House Cheese Co, based in Thorpe St Peter, has created a charity cheese box containing four of their delicious, waxed cheese truckles and from every purchase, a donation will be made to the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance (LNAA).

Tanya Taylor, LNAA’s Head of Corporate, Community and Events said: “We are incredibly grateful for the fantastic support from all the team at The Mouse House Cheese Co.

"No one wakes up thinking they will need the help of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, but with our crews on call 365 days of the year, our highly skilled doctors, paramedics, and pilots are there to help people involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

"The enhanced level of pre-hospital emergency care we deliver to patients at the scene, gives people with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival.”

Being situated in such a remote location,​ Mollie Haines, founder of The Mouse House Cheese Co, understands that should a critical incident occur the need for the air ambulance would be vital in bringing a life-saving crew to the scene within minutes.

​She said: "The Lincolnshire Air ambulance provides an essential service, especially for rural areas.

"The Mouse House is based at our farm at Lymn Bank, and we are aware of the need for the air ambulance in an emergency.

“As a family run business, we want to make a difference and support this important charity which carries out such an important role.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance with our new charity box.

"Every time a purchase is made, we will be donating £8 directly to the charity to raise vital funds that they need to keep operating.​

"We hope that we never need the LNAA, but to have the reassurance that it is there is vital to us.”