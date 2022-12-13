Children’s centres giving families a warm welcome this Christmas

This year, many of Lincolnshire’s children’s centres will remain open between Christmas and New Year, giving families a warm space where they can enjoy the festive season together.

31 of the county's children's centres will be opening between Christmas and the New Year

In all, 31 of the county’s 48 children’s centres will be opening over December 28, 29 and 30 December this year, offering lots of fun, festive activities.

These include centres at Market Rasen, Holton le Clay, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Skegness, Spilsby and Tattershall.

Advertisement

In addition, in the run up to Christmas, many of the centres are holding Christmas Extravaganza events, with lots of craft and sensory activities for children to enjoy.

To find your local children’s centre along with further information on opening times and planned activities, visit www.facebook.com/LincolnshireChildrensCentres

Advertisement

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “We know that many families are struggling to keep their homes warm this winter because of high energy prices. So, the majority of our children’s centres will remain open over the Christmas period, offering families a warm welcome, a hot drink and lots of toys to play with.”

All children’s centres are free to join, with each offering a variety of activities, free drop-in sessions and helpful services.

Advertisement

Any adult caring for a child can access the centres, including grandparents, foster carers and childminders.

All children’s centres offer: child and family health services; advice and information for families; childcare and early education; support for parents on a range of issues; training and employment advice; outreach services to children and families not attending the centre

Advertisement