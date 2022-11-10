Mermaids Fisheries owners Sunny and Narinder Singh.

Sunny and Narinder Singh have give their Horncastle chippy – Mermaid Fisheries – a makeover since they took on the business in June this year.

Having been in the fish and chip industry since 1997, Sunny and Narinder have owned businesses all over the county, including Heckington, Metheringham, Bardney and their flagship shop in Sleaford.

And now they have given their new shop, on South Street, a revamp and updated their menu.

The Mermaids Fisheries team.

Narinder said: “We’ve brought in all new, better quality equipment and expanded our waiting and serving areas so we can serve our customers quicker, and also taken on some more staff.”

New additions to Mermaids’ menu include more vegetarian options including a pineapple fritter and battered burgers, but Narinder said they have kept their value for money and hope to stay in Horncastle, serving the town, for many years to come.

Narinder said the team has been made to feel very welcome by the residents of the town:

"Horncastle is such a lovely town and the people have been really welcoming and accepting of the changes we’ve made,” she said.

"We really love it here and hope to stay for a long time to come.”