Christmas appeals from Serendipity Foundation team

Lindy Rack, co-ordinator of Daniel's Kitchen, with the Priory's Tom Sanders.

​The newly-rebranded Serendipity Foundation has seen the Serendipity Initiative, which offers opportunities at the Priory Hotel for those who have otherwise been overlooked in society, merge with Daniel’s Kitchen [formerly the Neighbour's Kitchen], which provides healthy food to create meals for vulnerable people in the community.

The Foundation, operated from the Priory Hotel and founded and run by Paul Hugill MBE, has been looking for a new home as their lease was due to come to an end at the end of November. But the lease of the Priory is currently extended until the next part of the legal process is completed.

Now the team is launching an appeal for help from the community for their Christmas gift and food appeal to help those who are struggling this winter, by providing emergency Christmas hampers and Christmas gifts and also a Christmas meal at the hotel on Christmas Day.

Paul said that this winter has so far proven to be the most difficult in all his years of working in the Louth community as not only is the cost of living crisis impacting on people’s financial situation, but their mental health too:

“We are realising it’s harder than it was last Christmas for many with an increasing number of requests for support,” he said, “It’s not all about money though, we also see that many find themselves alone on Christmas Day.”

There are a number of ways people can help to donate – you can make a handmade Christmas card, donate money towards the cause, donate festive food or presents, or volunteer as a delivery driver bringing free meals to those in need during the festive season.

Food, gifts and cards can be dropped at the Priory reception, Augustine’s pizza, Tap on the Line or the Co-op on Northgate.

The team have now announced a series of upcoming events to boost funds for the initiative, including the return of top comedian Lloyd Griffiths who is performing at the Priory Hotel in January 24. Tickets cost £10 with an additional £5 for a meal. Tickets are available