Christmas Extravaganza caps off top year for Wolds Wildlife Park

A fabulous, festive ‘Extravaganza’ has capped off a fantastic year for the Wolds Wildlife Park

Henry Panton, 6 and Amy Simons, 7 with Santa and his elf. Photos: Holly Parkinson Photography

The park’s Christmas Extravaganza, held over December 17 to 19, saw hundreds of people braving the freezing temperatures on the Saturday and Sunday, and then the mild but wet weather on Monday to celebrate Christmas at the park.

Musical entertainment from the Silver Lions Ukelele Band came on the Saturday, as well as the Lincolnshire Vocal Academy Choir on Sunday and duo Jett Black on Monday, with the witches from Flange and Prong in Horncastle also attending.

Santa and Mrs Claus were in their grotto on all three days for the children to visit, as well as various Christmas activities going on for youngsters and adults were able to enjoy mulled wine and mince pies.

Flange and Prong's witches with Madelyn Henny, 8.

Wolds Wildlife Park’s events manager Sharron Tonge said that even though the inclement weather affected their numbers, the events went really well:

"The weather really hammered us and the musicians were freezing on Saturday and Sunday, but we were really busy on Monday and there was a lovely festive atmosphere, we're really pleased with how it went.”

2022 has seen a successful 12 months for the park, with a number of fundraising activities taking place throughout the year to raise the necessary funds to purchase a life-saving defibrillator.

Sharron said they have now raised the amount needed to purchase the defib and an old phone box to situate the defibrillator inside, and a grand launch of the defibrillator is being planned for when the park re-opens in April.

Silver Lions Ukulele Band performing.

The Silver Lions Ukelele Band.

