Christmas Fair for St Nicholas church in North Cotes
Tasty cakes and fun games were just some of the festive delights on offer in North Cotes this weekend.
By Rachel Armitage
5 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 2:32pm
Linda Mercer with llamas she's crocheted to raise funds for Grimsby Hospital's Healthtree Foundation.
A Christmas Fair to raise money for St Nicholas church was held in North Cotes on Saturday, with craft stalls, Christmas crafts and more.
"Poacher Brass" consisting of Josh Wilkinson, Edward Sellars, Charles Hunt, David Pearce and Andrew Taylor performing at St Nicholas Church, North Cotes. Trudy Ward makes jewellery from pebbles and shells she finds on the beaches at North Coates. Naomi and Augustin Neaga brought their unique mobile Pizza Van to North Cotes. Graham Land and Alfie admire the toy train set game. Josh Wilkinson, Charles Hunt and Andrew Taylor performing at St Nicholas Church. Lisa and Hilda Gadd with a crocheted nativity scene. Becky Raby with daughter Grace with their cake stall.