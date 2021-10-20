Christmas festivities back in Rasen

Father Christmas will be in Market Rasen on Christmas Eve EMN-211018-082549001

This year, however, plans are being made to make the festive season even brighter with merriment along the way.

Further investment has been made for lights to go up throughout the town and there will also be a special ‘light event’ in the market place on Friday December 3.

Plans are for food to be on sale and music too, from 5pm to 7pm, with an official switch on being made at 5.30pm.

Lights will brighten the streets again

The following day will be a Christmas Market - with stalls in the market place and the postponed Lions craft market in the Festival Hall.

The Lions will be back with their Santa’s Sleigh travelling through the town streets on dates yet to be confirmed.

An outdoor carol service will be held around the tree in the market place on December 17.

As reported in last week’s Rasen Mail, the four-yearly Christmas Mime event will make a welcome return - albeit a year late - on the evening of Monday, December 20.

The Christmas market will be back

Finally, on Friday, December 24, Father Christmas will be making his traditional Christmas Eve visit to the market place.

Town Mayor Stephen Bunney is delighted to see the seasonal plans taking shape.

He said: “Everyone is working hard to make this all happen, while still ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

“With the one-off events, light decorations and window competitions we hope families can come together and celebrate at this special time of year - so keep a look out for more details soon.”