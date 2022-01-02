Christmas fundraiser events do well for Rainbow Stars

Rainbow Stars members receive more donations. EMN-211221-160204001

Rainbow Stars runs a support hub for young people with autism and other additional needs, based in Kesteven Street.

It is a constant task to fundraise to keep up the service, providing stimulation for the young people, trips and life skills guidance. They are the current Mayor of Sleaford’s chosen charity for his year of office.

Co-founder Jane Peck said that this month Melissa and Sophie from the Hutch Shop in Millstream Square, Sleaford, raised £218 from a raffle for Rainbow Stars.

Jane said: “Sophie had to do a project for school, she chose to organise an event. So alongside the 12 Market Days of Christmas events, if you visited the Hutch Shop and spent £5 you got a free ticket or chance to buy one for 50p.”

They approached neighbouring businesses in Millstream Square for raffle prize donations and Sophie was supported by Emily’s Bakehouse, Laceys nail salon, Souls Boutique, Thai Sabai, Gorgeous suntan centre and The Hutch Shop.

Then Lincolnshire Co-op Travel saw there was a raffle in the shop and went in with a £50 prize.

Jane said: “Rainbow Stars are overwhelmed by the community support. On December 11 we had our families and service users dressed up in costumes collecting donations in town at the Christmas markets in Millstream Square and Bristol Arcade and our Christmas craft fayre at the Solo Bar and restaurant.

