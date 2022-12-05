Christmas gets a steampunk makeover!

Horncastle’s own Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) held the event on Wednesday in the courtyard of their regular meeting venue, Just One More Bike Shop & Bistro.
Nine stalls offered a range of stunning items, including jewellery, framed prints and artwork, pre-loved Steampunk clothes, books, handmade Steampunk Christmas decorations, candlesticks, medals, leathercraft, fantastical creations from Alford Pottery and music and merchandise from local Steampunk performer Madam Misfit.
Customers came from all over the county to sample the wondrous delights, and group founder Captain Nathaniel Tennyson Skirmish said that there were at least 50 or so Steampunks and steam-curious in attendance.
FLOSS’s next meeting will be their Christmas Party on December 21, and the group are already planning some exciting events for 2023, with details to be released shortly.
