Christmas is coming to Horncastle!

St Mary's church is once again challenging the community to get involved in its Christmas Tree Festival, which will be held in the church on December 10 and 11, with more than 50 Christmas trees donated by local businesses and organisations, and this year has the theme of 'Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow'.Linda Patrick, organiser of The Christmas Tree Festival, is now appealing to residents to get involved by creating a snowflake for the church.

" You do not have to be really artistic, your snowflake can be decorated as simply or as elaborately as you wish and made from any material you wish, wood, fabric, ribbon, or even a simply folded paper snowflake with paper cuts to create the decoration,” she said.

"The key is for us to get as many snowflakes back, in order for St Mary’s to get a sprinkling of snow in time for the Festival!"Revd Canon Charles Patrick added: “It is lovely to see so much support for this event, seeing the schools, businesses and residents coming together to create something special within St Mary's.”