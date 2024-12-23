Christmas is time to reflect on Skegness’ incredible spirit says Mayor

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley.

As we approach the festive season, I want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible spirit that defines our wonderful town of Skegness.

This year, more than ever, it has been heartening to witness the kindness, generosity, and resilience that makes our community truly special.

Skegness is home to so many amazing places, from our stunning coastline and the iconic Skegness Pier to the vibrant shops, cafes, and local attractions that bring so much joy to both residents and visitors. Our town has flourished thanks to the dedication of people and organisations working tirelessly to create a better future for all. Your selflessness is a beacon of hope, especially during this time of year.

I would also like to express my gratitude to the dedicated volunteers, businesses, and all the key workers who continue to serve our community with such commitment. The love and effort put into events like the Christmas market, festive lights display, and local school performances are a testament to the heart and soul of Skegness.

On behalf of the town council, I wish each and every one of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Let’s continue to support one another and cherish the spirit of togetherness that makes Skegness such a remarkable place to live.

Warmest regards,

Cllr Adrian Findley

Mayor of Skegness