Christmas jumper scheme launches to help families in Spilsby

Donations for the Christmas Stocking Appeal at Spilsby Christian Fellowship Church.

From this week, families will be able to buy a Christmas jumper from the School Uniform Bank at Spilsby Christian Fellowship Church.

Judith Coe, of the church, said: "It's all about recycling.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Christmas jumpers can be expensive for families at this time of year.

"We have limited jumpers available in adult, children and baby sizes. These will be £3 adult, £2 child and £1 under 2's.

"Bust jumpers can still be donated.

"All proceeds will go towards purchasing gifts for our Christmas Stocking Appeal."

Judith has also thanked everyone who donated towards or dropped off gifts to help fill stockings for local families.

These donations can also still be made by leaving items in the grey bins at the church door in Halton Road.

Currently they are in need of men's and boys' stocking fillers.