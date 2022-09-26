Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough set to return after two year break

West Lindsey District Council, Gainsborough Town Council and Marshall’s Yard have joined forces to host the event from Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20.

A free ice-skating rink will be in the town centre as well as a traditional carousel in Marshall’s Yard where families can enjoy the ride for free.

As well as this, Santa and his real reindeer will be visiting both locations throughout the weekend accompanied by live entertainment from local school choirs, the Salvation Army brass band and a range of local talented performers.

Coun Keith Panter, Coun Dennis Dannatt, Mayor Pat O'Connor, Coun Paul Key, Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall's Yard and Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall's Yard.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager for Marshall’s Yard and organiser of the event, said: “After a two year break it was a fantastic opportunity to review our Christmas Lights event and offer something a little bit different to previous years.

“We wanted to offer families an experience and a chance to feel really festive at no cost given how hard a lot of people are going to find things financially this Christmas.”

Coun Angela Lawrence from West Lindsey District Council, said: “Following a two year pause it’s fantastic to offer the town a chance to come together again and celebrate Christmas.

“We’re certain families will find plenty of activities and enjoyable things to see and do as the festival takes place across Marshall’s Yard and the town centre.”

Gainsborough Town Council were particularly keen on bringing traditional Christmas elements back to the town as part of the festival and have supported organisers in ensuring the full community is involved in the event from school choirs to market traders and businesses.

Coun Pat O’Connor, Mayor of Gainsborough, said: “It’s great to welcome the full community back together for what Gainsborough does best – a festive celebration.

“We feel the ice rink will really add something special to children’s memories of this year’s Christmas period spent in Gainsborough.”