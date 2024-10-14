Last year's Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough

The Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough returns this November, bringing with it bundles of fun and excitement for the whole family.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive spectacular takes place over November 15, and 16, offering two days of fun-filled entertainment.

The excitement includes the vintage fairground rides, a favourite among visitors always, and the giant snow globe, which proved so popular at last year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On both days the main stage in Market Place, will see local schools and choirs taking the spotlight.

Keeping with the musical theme, there will be a DJ on Friday evening, while on Saturday live bands will take to the stage to perform.

Market Street will be lined with food stalls and festive traders, offering the best in local, independent, traders.

Market Street will again be closed to passing traffic for the entirety of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to all this street artists and entertainers, and you’ve got another fabulous lights festival to get everyone ready for Christmas.

The event is organised by West Lindsey District Council with support from Gainsborough Town Council and is sponsored by local businesses.

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of the council and chairman of Prosperous Communities at West Lindsey District Council, said she was looking forward to the community getting together for the event.

She said: “The Christmas Lights Festival really does create a magical atmosphere in Gainsborough that is enjoyed by the local community and visitors alike.

“What a wonderful fun-filled way to head into Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local community groups wanting to take part in the event can do so by contacting West Lindsey District Council on [email protected]

The festival line-up is still being finalised, so watch this space to find out what other exciting details are revealed over the next few weeks.

Car Parking is free from 6pm on Friday, November 15, and all day Saturday, November 16, in council-owned car parks for the event, parking fees will still apply before 6pm on Friday, November 15.

For a list of council owned car parks in the area, as well as updates on the Christmas Lights Festival line up, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.