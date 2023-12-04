Christmas Market brings festive cheer to Wragby
Run by Wragby Market Committee, this year’s Christmas Market, based at the Adam & Eve pub, was held on Saturday (December 2) and there were stalls held by dozens of local businesses from the Wragby area and beyond, despite icy conditions and freezing temperatures overnight and during the day.
Santa was there in his grotto during the afternoon for the children to meet, and was even given a lift to the event on a steam engine, with Wragby Primary School Choir providing musical entertainment.
A spokesman for the committee extended their thanks to those who supported the market and all the stallholders who came out in the freezing conditions, and “was blown away by the support from the Wragby community and visitors from communities all around the Lincoln area”.