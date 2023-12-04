Christmas Market brings festive cheer to Wragby

​Cold temperatures and wintery weather weren’t enough to deter crowds flocking to Wragby for this year’s Christmas Market.

Wragby Primary School Choir perform at the Christmas Market. Photos: John Aron Photography

Run by Wragby Market Committee, this year’s Christmas Market, based at the Adam & Eve pub, was held on Saturday (December 2) and there were stalls held by dozens of local businesses from the Wragby area and beyond, despite icy conditions and freezing temperatures overnight and during the day.

Santa was there in his grotto during the afternoon for the children to meet, and was even given a lift to the event on a steam engine, with Wragby Primary School Choir providing musical entertainment.

