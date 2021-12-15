The Rose and Crown in High Street held its own charity Christmas market last month, which was supported by almost 30 stalls.

Residents turned out to support the event, to buy some Christmas presents for family and friends and it was all for a very worthy cause.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also took part in amazing raffles, which were kindly supplied from businesses in Gainsborough.

Coun Jessie Milne, Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council, Ian Knowles and landylady of The Rose and Crown, Jenny Williams

West Lindsey council chief executive, Ian Knowles, and Coun Jessie Milne were presented with a cheque of £575 from Jenny Williams, landlady of the The Rose and Crown.

And Mr Knowles will deliver the cheque to the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Coun Milne, who is a ward councillor for Lea, and parish councillor for Kexby, Knaith, Lea and Upton, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the Christmas Market.

"It was such a lovely community feel and hopefully it managed to get everyone into the festive spirit.

"Jenny and I are so pleased that the event came together and that such a good amount was raised for such great charity and I would like to say a huge thank you once again to all those businesses that supported us and donated raffle prizes.

“We really hope to do it again next year.”