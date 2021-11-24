Christmas tree festival to return to Boston-area church

A scene from a previous Christmas tree festival.

The event will begin with a preview evening next Friday, December 3, at 7pm, then run through the December 4/5 weekend, 11am to 4pm on the Saturday, and from 12.30-4pm on the Sunday.

It will feature almost 30 decorated trees and on the Saturday and Sunday there will be card, gift and bric-a-brac stalls, a tombola, a Christmas raffle, homemade refreshments, and, for the children, a chocolate lucky dip and cuddly toy tombola.

Church warden Fay Baillie said: “It is almost two years since we held our last Christmas Tree Festival and we have been busy contacting the local businesses and organisations who support us. I am very pleased to say that many of them will be displaying a tree again this year. There is no theme for the trees and I am looking forward to seeing all the different interpretations of a beautiful Christmas tree!

“This is our 10th Christmas Tree Festival and this year we are trying something different, a preview evening. Tickets are only £5 and include a glass of wine and nibbles and it should be a fun evening.”