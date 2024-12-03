Pastor Susan Alldread (right) with the Dobbies' donation for the Wainfleet Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival and community meal.placeholder image
Christmas tree festival weathers storm to be hailed huge success

By christina redford
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 17:21 BST
A popular Christmas tree festival in Wainfleet – run over two weekends to bring people in from the cold of Storm Bert and coincide with the town’s festive market which had to be postoned – has been hailed a huge success.

The annual event at Wainfleet Methodist Church was well-supported by members of the community and private group bookings.

This year the tree awarded by Dobbies was displayed in pride of place on the balcony. Altogether there were 30 trees on display around the chapel from businesses and groups around Wainfleet as well as the schools.

Shining Stars nursery children who had displayed a tree were amongst the visitors and A Class from Magdalen school also went along to see the work of every class.

For Wainfleet Walking Group and the Phoenix Group that meets at the chapel on alternate Mondays, the trees offered a festive atmosphere. Yarn Angels also had their group meeting at the chapel.

Each group had a power point presentation suited to them.

Carols were played throughout the weekends and various refreshments were on offer, including hot mince pies. The gingerbread hot chocolate proved very popular, as was the homemade soup and rolls.

“We are so thankful to the people of Wainfleet and surrounding area for their wonderful support of this event,” said Pastor Susan Alldread. “Thwe biggest thank you, however, must go to Carol and Brian Harbon, who put this event on for us and decorated the church with the Christmas story, making a lot of the display pieces themselves.

"The theme was Jesus is the Reason for the Season and it takes them a whole year to put this together.

"I’d also like to thank the volunteers who gave their time to man the weekends.”

For the first time the Christmas tree festival was held over two weekends.

